'Anything is possible': Coeur d'Alene long-time runner gets ready for Ironman Triathlon

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Ben Tran is rested and readyfor what will be his ninth full Ironman on Sunday.

Tran, a sleek 5-foot-7 145-pounder out of Post Falls, considers himself in peak condition.

"I feel good," he boasted.

With what's ahead, he knows he better.

Two rows of medals for running, biking and swimming displayed in the lobby of his Coeur d'Alene office prove he finishes what he starts.

But at 45, the hard-earned hardware isn't what floats his boat.

Waking up pain-free, taking a deep breath, full of hope, is what brings the joy.

"My heart is full of gratitude," he said. "This is the best gift already. Anything else I get to do the rest of the day is a bonus."

He loves Ironman and, through it, aims to inspire.

"That's when I’m the happiest," he said.

Tran credits Ironman for his drive to seize life by the handlebars.

