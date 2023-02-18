Allegri has 22 as E. Washington downs N. Colorado 89-77

Led by Angelo Allegri's 22 points, the Eastern Washington Eagles defeated Northern Colorado 89-77 on Saturday night, extending their win streak to 17 games.

Allegri had 11 rebounds for the Eagles (21-7, 15-0 Big Sky Conference). Ethan Price scored 19 points and added six rebounds. Steele Venters was 5 of 10 shooting (4 for 7 from distance) to finish with 14 points. The Eagles prolonged their winning streak to 17 games.

Dalton Knecht led the way for the Bears (10-18, 5-11) with 22 points and two steals. Matt Johnson added 16 points for Northern Colorado. In addition, Daylen Kountz had 15 points and two steals.

