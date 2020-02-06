Across the nation, people are posting photos of the color black to social media in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Local sports teams, coaches and players are using their platform to support the movement as well on what's been hashtagged as #BlackoutTuesday.

Black out Tuesday, an effort started by the music industry, was intended to pause business as usual for the day to reflect on recent events and show solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.

Gonzaga, Eastern Washington and Washington Athletics posted in support and that they would not be posting on social media on Tuesday.

Washington State and Idaho Athletics both posted about unity.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and Eastern Washington football head coach Aaron Best both posted with captions of "Black Lives Matter".

