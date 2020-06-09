Local players affected by NFL roster cut deadline

Spokane native and former Gonzaga Prep linebacker Evan Weaver was cut by the Cardinals. Former Washington State quarterback Anthony Gordon was cut by the Seahawks.

NFL teams trimmed down their rosters to 53 players on Saturday as the season gets ready to kickoff and several local players were affected by it.



Below we list of notable cuts and a couple that made their cut.

LOCAL HIGH SCHOOL PLAYERS THAT DIDN'T MAKE THE CUT

Spokane Native and Gonzaga Prep linebacker Evan Weaver was released by the Arizona Cardinals.

He was just selected by the Cards in the 6th round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Weaver could be a practice squad player.

Shadow Park grad and quarterback Brett Rypien was cut by the Denver Broncos.

WASHINGTON STATE PLAYERS THAT DIDN'T MAKE THE CUT

Quarterback Anthony Gordon cut from the Seattle Seahawks, He could be a practice player.

Wide receiver River Cracraft was released by the San Francisco 49ers.

Defensive lineman Daniel Ekuale was cut by the Cleveland Browns.

Offensive lineman Fred Mauigoa was released from the Bengals.

Wide receiver Easop Winston was waived on Friday by the Los Angeles Rams.

VANDALS THAT DIDN'T MAKE THE CUT

Idaho wide receiver Jeff Cotton didn't make the cut with the Los Angeles Chargers.

SOME LOCAL PLAYERS WHO MADE THE CUT



Eastern Washington wide receiver Nsimba Webster who went undrafted, made the 53 man-roster for the Rams.