Local mountain biker Ella Erickson to compete at World Championship

The Coeur d'Alene High School senior will be the only American in her division at the competition.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Local mountain biker Ella Erickson will compete at the Union Cycliste Internationale Mountain Bike World Championship on October 11.

The Coeur d'Alene High School senior will be the only American competing in the junior women pro division.

Her race will take place in Austria.

Erickson picked up downhill mountain bike riding just five years ago as she transitioned from BMX. She's won two national titles in her age category since then in 2018 and 2019.

"I ride all the time and practice," Erickson said.

She's excited to represent this area on the world stage.

"This area is probably why I've advanced so far," she said. "Silver Mountain has been really crucial to my development so it's really awesome that I get to go represent the Northwest. There are so many people in the places here, the riding has definitely made me a better rider. It's definitely cool to represent the community kind of."

She's never been to Europe, so this will be a new adventure for her.

"I've never raced at a worldwide event, so it will be cool to do that and a good experience I think," she said.