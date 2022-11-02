Lilac Grand Prix expected to draw 1,000 spectators at The Podium

World-class athletes, Olympians and national record holders are competing Friday night and attempting to break the 600 meter world record.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane’s newest sports venue, the Podium, is off to a strong start.

World-class athletes, Olympians and national record holders are competing Friday night at the 2022 Lilac Grand Prix and attempting to break the 600 meter world record.

Athletes praised the new state of the art indoor track.

“Once we walked into this facility in Spokane, all of our jaws dropped,” said middle distance runner Craig Engels. “It’s one of the best indoor tracks I’ve ever been to if not the best.”

Event manager Jeff Merrill said Spokane could easily become the indoor running capital of the West coast.

“When the community invests in a sport like Spokane has, to build the Podium, we’ve got to come here and make some great things happen.”

Spokane Sports Vice President Ashley Blake said professional track and field typicalls runs from December to the first part of March, a season when tourism is not typically strong in Spokane. The Podium has 13 track meets on the calendar including nine in February.

“That will turn into more business for Spokane, more people coming in to see the meets, to compete, spend money in our economy and that’s really the whole purpose of this facility is to generate an economic impact for the city through sports tourism,” Blake said.