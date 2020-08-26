Lewiston HS football to play in county with most COVID-19 cases in Idaho

LEWISTON, Idaho — Lewiston High School will face challenges with coronavirus as the Bengals begin their season on Friday, Aug. 28 against Kuna High School.



Ada County, where Kuna is, has the most coronavirus cases in Idaho, with 10,700 total cases as of Tuesday morning. The team is putting in place a lot of protocols in preparation.



"We're requiring masks on the bus, we're going to wear masks on the sidelines as coaches, kids have to bring their own water bottles," Lewiston Head Coach Matt Pancheri said. "There are just a lot of different things."



Pancheri said the team will try to use visiting locker rooms as sparingly as possible and stay outside as much as possible