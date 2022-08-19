'The king is back': Lebron James returns to play basketball in Seattle on Saturday

Jamal Crawford said it will be a day like "we've never seen" as one of the biggest names in basketball returns to Seattle after more than 15 years.

SEATTLE — The rumors are true. Lebron James will be in Seattle Saturday to take part in Jamal Crawford's basketball event.

It's James' first time in Seattle in more than 15 years. The Seattle Supersonic final season ended in 2008.

"SEATTLE LETS (sic) GET IT!!" James tweeted on Friday.

The Crawsover Pro-Am League has been going on all summer at Seattle Pacific University. Games on Saturday afternoon are set for 1, 2:30, 4 and 5:30.

A number of big-name guests with Washington state connections will be there Saturday, including Isaiah Thomas, Chet Holmgren, Dejounte Murray and Paolo Banchero.

This is the fifth weekend of games for the league, but "will be a day like we've NEVER SEEN," according to Crawford.

SEATTLE LETS GET IT!! Been over 15+ years since I've been back and played ball! Well the wait is almost over!! The 👑 is BACK! @JCrossover 🫡! #ThekidfromAKRON🤴🏾 https://t.co/6NWxlSQg9o — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 19, 2022

Thomas was born in Tacoma, attended high school in University Place, and played for the University of Washington Huskies before declaring for the draft in 2011. Thomas played for a number of NBA teams, and most recently was with the Charlotte Hornets for part of the 2022 season.

Banchero, an O'Dea High School star, played one season at Duke before he was drafted first overall by the Orlando Magic. The second pick from the draft -- Holmgren -- will also be playing on Saturday.

Holmgren was drafted by the Oklahoma City Thunder after one season with the Gonzaga Bulldogs.

Murray played basketball at Rainier Beach High School and the University of Washington before going pro after one season. He played four seasons with the San Antonio Spurs before being traded to Atlanta.