If there was anything that caught Wazzu fans eyes in their game against USC on Friday it was a missed targeting call on the Coug’s final possession. Mike Leach addressed that non-call Monday during his press conference as best as he could.

“I’d be happy to comment on that if I were allowed to, but I’m not allowed to, but if I were allowed to I’d be happy to,” said Leach. “But since I’m not allowed to I suggest you call Woody Dixon at the conference office. I’m sure he’s got a telephone number and I’m sure he’s got an email. Anything we do in the conference, player safety should be the forefront of our concerns.”

Unfortunately nothing Leach can do about that non-call though and it’s time to move on.

The team now preps for a Utah team that has the conference’s leading defense, only allowing just over 200 yards per game.

“They’re very physical and they’re trying to massacre quarterback,” said Leach. “ Defensively, we’ve got to stop their run and the quarterback can run a little bit too. All of our Utah games, other than the first time we played them, have been battles. It’s kind of gone our way but I think this will be a battle too.”

Saturday the Cougs also will try to continue a nine-game home win streak.

Leach has his reasons why he believes Martin Stadium is one of the best in the Pac-12.

“It’s one of the loudest places in the conference. I think our student sections is the best in the conference. I’ve gone to all the other student sections and they’re great but ours is better. Ours is more lively, they’ve got more character to them, they’ve got everything from props to chants, and just the general enthusiasm. My colleagues and others say we’re the second loudest.”

This Utah team is coming off of a bye week so they’ll be very well rested for this game. They’re also coming off of a 21-7 loss to Washington so they’ll be hungry.

