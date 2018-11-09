In 2016 the Eags shocked the Cougs in Pullman. On Saturday Eastern Washington is headed back to Martin Stadium.

On Monday Washington State head coach Mike Leach spoke about his team's next opponent. He said while they may not have as many bodies as the Cougs, their top line guys are as talented as WSU's.

One are the Cougs have been impressive in 2018 is defense. They are second in the country in total defense. WSU hasn't faced an offense like the one they'll see Saturday, though. Eags top the FCS ranks in total offense.

We will hear from Aaron Best's team Tuesday during their first scheduled media availability of the week.

Both teams enter the game with 2-0 records. Kickoff Saturday is at 5:00 p.m. in Martin Stadium.

© 2018 KREM