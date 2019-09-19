CHENEY, Wash — The Eastern Washington University Eagles football team has a history of success and is now in line to "raise the standard" of not only its program, but also its stadium.

Cheney resident Jack Gillingham added to a $25 million fund already in place to improve Roos Field Thursday when the university announced a $5 million gift on his behalf.

Gillingham hopes that his donation will inspire others to get behind the EWU athletic program while also prompting economic growth.

"This gift is a statement to and for the community to get behind this project, which can be a catalyst for the local economy," Gillingham said. "It’s a rallying cry for current and future supporters to get involved to make this a reality.”

As for his gift, it will largely be geared toward replacing the field's famous red turf this year, with the rest of it being spread out over the coming four years. EWU Director of Athletics Lynn Hickey said the athletic programs won't be the only benefactors of the latest donation at the university.

"The entire university will benefit from this—not just our department, the football program and our fans—as it will open doors for other philanthropists to support academics, scholarships and programs.”

The stadium renovation project comes after 52 years of hosting Eagle football and will be focused in large part on improving the fan experience. Upgraded seating is a focus and fans will enjoy better seats including a covered club level and private lodge seating.

Furthermore, the university will also use the funding to offer improved concessions and new restrooms on either side of the stadium.

Construction will begin once fundraising is complete and the most pressing need for the field is to have the red turf replaced prior to the start of next season.

