Lakeland High School volleyball wins IDHSAA 4A state championship

This is the Hawks' first state title in volleyball ever.

KIMBERLY, Idaho — Lakeland High School's volleyball team won the IDHSAA 4A state championship on Saturday night in straight sets against Middleton High School.

The scores for the sets were 25-18, 26-24, 25-23.

This is the first title Lakeland has won in volleyball ever. It marks the first 4A state title for the Hawks as well.

Katy Ryan, a Washington State volleyball commit, led the way with 23 kills for the Hawks. She also had three blocks and 14 digs on her impressive stat line.

She had plenty of help from her teammates.

Abigail Neff had 23 assists. Olivia Cooper had three aces and 11 digs. Kenna Simon had four blocks.