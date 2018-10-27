Spokane is different. It doesn't take much time here to realize that.

It's one of those towns that no matter where you are, you're likely to see something that catches you a little off guard. And after a little while spent here, those things don't really catch you off guard anymore.

One of those things is in the grocery store I've shopped at since I moved to Spokane in March of 2012. Above the produce section there's a picture of a house. It blends in enough that you could shop there for weeks and never notice it. But it's always there. The big green house that towers over you as you try to figure out if what you're looking at is parsley or cilantro, just as it towers over the street and sidewalk on the well traveled stretch of the city where it resides.

The cool thing about Spokane is that there's an appreciation for those weird old houses. If you drive through the city, you're likely to spot a home or a building that could have easily been forgotten, or torn down, but is now being revitalized and renewed. I've seen it since I made my first visits to Spokane a decade ago. And it has continued through my time here, evident as I've made walks from my apartment in Browne's Addition through the steadily growing city center. There's always a new thing. And in many cases that new thing was once an old thing.

Some towns are trapped in their past, stagnant and stale. Others are happy to knock it all down and build something new without regard for what was once there. Spokane's growth hasn't come at the expense of its foundation, instead it often honors its roots with its restoration. And isn't that exactly what you want from a place?

It's the whole 'don't forget where you came from' attitude that permeates the city. It's embodied by Spokane's most notable name brand.

A college basketball program that hasn't lost itself despite a level of success that was unimaginable two decades ago. There is great appreciation for the past, and everyone who played a part in the program's history. But there is a constant push to build and to grow and to exceed. They have managed to become something totally different, without changing who they are - or losing sight of what got them there in the first place.

There is also an enormous amount of pride in this area - the kind that transcends successes or failures. The kind that can bind strangers together with two simple words, like 'Go Cougs'. When things are good, as they have been the last few seasons, those cheers might be a bit louder. But their enthusiasm about who they are and the bond that connects them doesn't rely on victories or outside approval. That stuff is fun. But they've also raised glasses in leaner times. In the end none of that changes who they are, or the enthusiasm for a place, and for their colors and for those two words.

I've been fortunate to call Spokane home for six and a half years and blessed to have had the experiences and interactions I have so thoroughly enjoyed on the job. On top of that it's been a joy to share it all with an amazing group of co-workers. That alone has made my time here so valuable.

But I have also cherished the opportunity to get to know and love this city. I used to roll my eyes when I was somewhere new with my Dad and he said he just wanted to go out and 'explore'. Now I get it. I love immersing myself in a place. And it's been a blast getting to do so here. I quickly became enamored by restaurants and bars and stores and parks and places that are true to the Inland Northwest. And every year there was something new. The city was constantly evolving - but never enough to stray from its origins.

It's kind of like that old green house.

It looks different now, much nicer than it did when that picture was taken. There were countless hours spent breathing new life into it. The home was always stunning from the street. But upon closer inspection it was in desperate need of care. It has gotten that attention, love and respect over the last six and a half years. I know that because I've lived next door to that house this entire time. I've watched the progress, slow but steady. And have seen it go from a house that catches your eye, to one that stops you in your tracks.

Taking something old, and turning it into something new. All without changing its foundation, its shape, its heart and its soul.

I love that about Spokane. I love the appreciation for history, and the constant effort to build and grow - while staying true to what it's always been.

On Sunday, I will drive to San Diego for the next chapter in life. I'll miss this town. And I can't wait to return. For all the unique things I'll see once I'm back. And all those places that were once old - and have been made new again.

