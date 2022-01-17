Kraken snap 9-game losing streak, beat Blackhawks 3-2 in SO

Vince Dunn scores the 100th goal in Kraken history

SEATTLE (AP) — Ryan Donato scored the tying goal early in the third period, Joonas Donskoi scored in the shootout and the Seattle Kraken snapped their nine-game losing streak with a 3-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks.

Donato scored at 2:02 of the third period to pull Seattle even at 2. Donato scored in the second round of the shootout and Donskoi scored the winner past Marc-Andre Fleury. It was Seattle’s first win since Dec. 14 at San Jose and first home win since Dec. 3 against Edmonton.

The Kraken are 1-16-1 when trailing after two periods. Fleury made 35 saves and had 14 in the third period alone. Kraken goalie Philipp Grubauer made 25 saves and blanked the Blackhawks on two shots in the shootout.

Vince Dunn scored Seattle's first goal. It was the 100th goal in franchise history.