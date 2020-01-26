CASHMERE, Wash. — Kobe Bryant was spotted at a girl's basketball game in Cashmere, Washington on Jan. 11, just two weeks before his untimely death.

Bryant was there to show support for girls' varsity player Hailey Van Lith.

Van Lith trained with Bryant in his basketball camp over the summer.

Pictures of Bryant at the game circulated widely on social media.

Bryant also posted pictures of his daughter, Gianna, posing with Van Lith, and of himself with the team on his personal Instagram back in January.

Van Lith posted her own photo with Gianna back in August, during the basketball camp.

"Sooo thankful to have been able to spend some time with Gigi and her squad. they are the future buckets! S/o to @kobebryant for such an amazing opportunity," Van Lith wrote in August.

Both Kobe and Gianna Bryant were killed in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26.

According to ESPN, the two were traveling to a basketball game with another player and parent when the crash happened.

Bryant was a mega-star in NBA history. He was a five-time NBA Champion, 18-time NBA All-Star, and four-time NBA All-Star Game MVP. Bryant was also the fourth-highest scoring point leader in NBA history.

Los Angeles County fire officials said there were no survivors when the helicopter crashed.

KING 5 has reached out to Van Lith. She has not commented on social media.

