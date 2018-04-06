SPOKANE, Wash. – Highly respected college basketball analyst Andy Katz has strong faith in the Zags in the upcoming season.

The college basketball analyst has the Zags number one in his Power 36 Ranking coming out of the 2018-2019 season post-NBA draft early-entry withdrawal deadline.

Katz said the Zags’ experience will benefit them come tournament time.

“No team survived the early-entry NBA draft process better than the Zags. They didn’t even have to sweat it since Rui Hachimura, Killian Tillie and Zach Norvell all didn’t bother pulling their names in for consideration, even though all three would’ve and could’ve pushed the deadline with a tough decision,” said Katz.

Katz is hoping for a Gonzaga-Duke matchup in the semifinal final or final of the Maui Invitational for a possible Final Four preview.

