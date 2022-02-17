x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Juzang, Clark lead No. 13 UCLA past Washington State 76-56

Johnny Juzang scored 19 points, Jaylen Clark had a career-high 18 points and 11 rebounds, and No. 13 UCLA rolled to a 76-56 victory over Washington State.
Credit: AP
UCLA guard Jaylen Clark (0) shoots as Washington State guard Noah Williams (24) falls during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Johnny Juzang scored 19 points, Jaylen Clark had a career-high 18 points and 11 rebounds, and No. 13 UCLA rolled to a 76-56 victory over Washington State.

Juzang picked up two fouls in the first four minutes and sat the rest of the first half. 

He had 16 points in the second half. 

Clark got his second start of the season after Tyger Campbell was benched due to a violation of team rules. 

Tyrell Roberts led Washington State with 14 points, including four 3-pointers. 

Noah Williams and Andrej Jakimovski scored 11 apiece.

Related Articles

In Other News

Beijing Preview, Feb. 18: Shiffrin's final shot; 4 Americans in halfpipe final