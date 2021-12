Pena, a Spokane native, is the first fighter to hold the title other than Nunes since July of 2016.

LAS VEGAS — Julianna Pena submitted Amanda Nunes in the 2nd round of the co-main event in UFC 269 for the women's Bantamweight title.

The Spokane native is the first fighter to hold the title since July of 2016 when Nunes first took the title from Miesha Tate.

Spokane we have a UFC Champion!



Julianna Pena submits Amanda Nunes in the 2nd round for the UFC Bantamweight title!

The win is a major upset as sports betting odds had Pena's chances to win at +650. Marking the 2nd biggest women's title fight upset in UFC history. Behind Holly Holm's upset of Ronda Rousey.