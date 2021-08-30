Spokane native Julianna Peña's fight against Amanda Nunes rescheduled

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane's Julianna Peña now officially knows when she'll fight Amanda Nunes.
The UFC announced Monday that Peña's title fight against Amanda Nunes will happen at UFC 269 on December 11.
The duo was supposed to fight for the bantamweight title on Aug. 7 in Houston, but Nunes tested positive for COVID-19 which delayed the fight. UFC 269 does not currently have a set location or venue for the fight between 32-year-old Peña and 33-year-old Nunes.
"It would mean the world to me," Peña told KREM back in July about the potential of winning a UFC title. "I think it would probably be my biggest crowning achievement. It would just give me so much pride. I would love nothing more to bring that belt back to Spokane and put it above my head and be like, ‘Spokane on the map.’ This is what I’ve been working for. If anybody doesn’t know where or what Spokane is, they will know after that."
In December 2013, Peña became the first woman to win a mixed martial arts reality show called The Ultimate Fighter. She won a six-figure contract with the UFC after beating Jessica Rakoczy with a technical knockout in the first round of their fight.