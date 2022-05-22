Julianna Peña rematch against Amanda Nunes set for UFC 277

"I’m not content with just winning the belt. I want to defend the belt. I want to go on and show everybody that it wasn’t a fluke. It wasn’t something where I just touched her on the jaw and she tapped. I made her quit. I want to show that I’m going to make her quit again a second time," Peña said in an interview with KREM 2 after she took the bantamweight title from Nunes.