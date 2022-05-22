Julianna Peña rematch against Amanda Nunes set for UFC 277

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane native Julianna Peña will have a rematch against Amanda Nunes at UFC 277 in Dallas on July 30th.
Peña pulled off one of the biggest upset victories in UFC history the last time the two fought at UFC 269 via rear-naked choke.
"I’m not content with just winning the belt. I want to defend the belt. I want to go on and show everybody that it wasn’t a fluke. It wasn’t something where I just touched her on the jaw and she tapped. I made her quit. I want to show that I’m going to make her quit again a second time," Peña said in an interview with KREM 2 after she took the bantamweight title from Nunes.
Peña will now have an opportunity to do just that in July.
Peña vs Nunes will be the co-main event at UFC 277 as Brandon Moreno and Kai Kara-France will also headline the night as an interim flyweight title bout.