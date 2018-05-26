SANDPOINT, Idaho-- Former NFL player Jerry Kramer, returned to his alma mater, Sandpoint High School, on Friday where he was presented a plaque to honor his induction into the Professional Football Hall of Fame.

Sandpoint High School will be the 119th school to become an official high school of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

"The great thing about this is being home. I've gotten a lot of awards and recognition over the time, but generally it was in front of people I didn't know," said Kramer. "To be home, to be back, and to have friends celebrate with me is a really special moment."

The plaque presented to Kramer is part the Hometown Hall of Fame program and it will be on display at War Memorial Field.

Kramer is an eleven-year NFL veteran with the Green bay Packers. He was first a Hall of Fame finalist in 1974 and 44 years later, he will finally be inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame in August 2018.

Hanging out at Sandpoint High School where they’re about to unveil a plaque honoring Jerry Kramer’s induction into the @ProFootballHOF. pic.twitter.com/gPjFdqrloP — Darnay Tripp (@DarnayTripp) May 25, 2018

Jerry Kramer, visibly moved by the standing ovation he received after having his @ProFootballHOF plaque unveiled at Sandpoint High School.



That was very, very cool. pic.twitter.com/hVRWYEd5yB — Darnay Tripp (@DarnayTripp) May 25, 2018

The Hall of Famer and his family. pic.twitter.com/kcFGa0Y5kA — Darnay Tripp (@DarnayTripp) May 25, 2018

