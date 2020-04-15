SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga men's basketball announced on Wednesday that guard Jalen Suggs has signed his National Letter of Intent to play for the Zags.

Suggs is the highest-rated recruit the program has ever signed. Prior to this, he was verbally committed to the Bulldogs. Suggs was deciding between playing professionally or going to Gonzaga while he was a verbal commit, but that is no longer the case with this news.

"We are very excited to have Jalen join the program," head coach Mark Few said. "He has a really bright future, and I look forward to working with him. It has been great getting to know his family through the process.”

Suggs averaged 23.3 points per game during his senior season at Minnehaha Academy in St. Paul, Minnesota. He also averaged 7.5 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 3.9 steals per game.

He led his team to a 26-3 record and were ranked 13th nationally.

