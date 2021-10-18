Who is Jake Dickert? Meet the WSU interim head football coach

Jake Dickert has 14 years of football coaching experience. He was most recently the defensive coordinator at WSU.

PULLMAN, Wash. — Defensive Coordinator Jake Dickert has been named the interim head coach at Washington State University.

This is Dickert's second season at WSU.

According to his biography on the team's website, in his first season with WSU the defense produced All-Pac-12 Conference selections. The team also led the league with eight forced fumbles and was fourth in rush defense. He has 14 years of college coaching experience and came to WSU after three seasons at the University of Wyoming.

Dickert arrived as part of Rolovich's staff in 2020 and turned things around on his side of the ball. Last season, the rushing defense averaging 30 yards less per game from the 2019 season. However, WSU ranks 8th in points given up per game in the PAC-12 this season.

☑️ 2nd Shot Complete. We all have a choice, but I am Proud to do my part to #StopTheSpread and can’t wait to see fans at Martin Stadium this fall. pic.twitter.com/O4hTEhiRyU — Jacob Dickert (@CoachDickert) May 7, 2021

The change in coaching staff is due to the firing of Nick Rolovich.