"It's nice to be back home": Catching up with NFL Hall of Famer Jerry Kramer

The former Idaho Vandals player and Sandpoint High School graduate is in the area for a sports banquet. KREM 2 caught up with Kramer to see how he's been.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — NFL Hall of Fame offensive lineman, former Idaho Vandals football player and Sandpoint High School graduate Jerry Kramer is back in the area.

The five time NFL Champion and two time Super Bowl champ with the Green Bay Packers will be a guest speaker at the North Idaho Hall of Fame High School Awards Banquet on Saturday evening.

"It's nice to be back home," Kramer said. "It's nice to be with friends."

Kramer is used to travelling around constantly, but much like the rest of us, he's been cooped up inside a lot.

"I haven't been in one spot like that since I was seven years old," he said.

He said he spent a lot of time watching shows about cowboys. He's also starting up a documentary on his life. As a result, he's gotten to search for film of his old playing days and re-live moments on the gridiron.

Now that he's vaccinated, he is starting to hit the road like he's accustomed to doing. Last week he was in Atlanta signing autographs.

"I ended up signing over 1,000 pieces of memorabilia," he said. "That was a pleasant couple of days."

He's glad his life is slowly returning back to normal.\ Kramer feels the same way about the pandemic as everyone else.

"I have enough of it thank you very much and I'm ready to move on to something else," he said with a chuckle.

He's thankful for his life journey so far, and excited for what's next.