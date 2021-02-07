'It's a very big honor': Spokane's Danna Snow inducted into USA Powerlifting Hall of Fame

On June 19, Snow was the only inductee of the 2020 class for the USA Powerlifting Hall of Fame. She was honored for the many roles she plays in the sport.

SPOKANE, Wash. — On June 19, Spokane's Danna Snow was inducted into the USA Powerlifting Hall of Fame.

She was inducted into the 2020 class a year later, as the event where they honor the inductees was cancelled because of the pandemic.

She's ben involved with the sport 1997, and never imagined this would happen to her.

"It's a very big honor for me," she said.

She wears many hats in the sport. Snow is the Washington State Chair for Powerlifting, helps guide other state chairs in the sports, organizes events, coaches and competes. As a competitor, she has been in nine nationals, and won eight medals.

Snow has increased involvement for women, and is thrilled with how she's represented how far women have come in the sport.

"It's very cool because when I started, I competed and there were only two women in the whole meet," Snow said. "It's come a long way. We have meets where the events are more than 50 percent female."

She also hopes it inspires more women to start powerlifting as well.