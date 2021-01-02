Isaac Bonton leads Washington State past Washington 77-62

SEATTLE — Isaac Bonton scored 18 of his 25 points in the second half, Noah Williams added 21 points, and Washington State snapped its six-game losing streak with a 77-62 win over rival Washington.
A miserable January ended on the upswing for the Cougars on the final night, thanks to a big contribution from Efe Abogidi on the interior in the first half and some key outside shooting in the final 20 minutes to pull away from the Huskies.
Bonton added seven rebounds and four assists. Quade Green led Washington with 20 points.