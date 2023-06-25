x
Ironman

Ironman volunteer returns to Coeur d'Alene for 20th year

Terrence Northington has been returning to Coeur d'Alene for the triathlon every year since 2003, serving as the captain of a bike course aid station.
Credit: Bill Buley, Coeur d'Alene Press
Terrence Northington, joined by son Brenden Northington outside his bike shop, will once again be volunteering with Ironman Coeur d'Alene.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — When Ironman came to Coeur d'Alene in 2003, Terrence Northington volunteered to help.

Not that he wanted to. That took some convincing by a friend.

"I was roped into it," Northington said, smiling.

On race day, he found himself handing out water and Gatorade as cyclists whizzed past in Post Falls.

He wasn't even sure what an Ironman was or that it involved 140.6 miles of swimming, biking and running.

"I didn’t know what the heck they were doing," Northington said.

But he did know that by day's end, he had fun. And when they asked him back in 2004, he accepted. He's been returning every year since, serving as the captain of a bike course aid station.

Full Ironman may return to Coeur d'Alene in 2023

