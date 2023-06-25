Ironman volunteer returns to Coeur d'Alene for 20th year

Terrence Northington has been returning to Coeur d'Alene for the triathlon every year since 2003, serving as the captain of a bike course aid station.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — When Ironman came to Coeur d'Alene in 2003, Terrence Northington volunteered to help.

Not that he wanted to. That took some convincing by a friend.

"I was roped into it," Northington said, smiling.

On race day, he found himself handing out water and Gatorade as cyclists whizzed past in Post Falls.

He wasn't even sure what an Ironman was or that it involved 140.6 miles of swimming, biking and running.

"I didn’t know what the heck they were doing," Northington said.

But he did know that by day's end, he had fun. And when they asked him back in 2004, he accepted. He's been returning every year since, serving as the captain of a bike course aid station.

To read the full story, please visit our news partner, the Coeur d'Alene Press.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.