Ron Witherup finishes Ironman to honor Marine son who took his own life

Witherup finished after the official cutoff but refused to quit to honor his son who was a Marine Ironman. He finished the 140.6 miles for Seth.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Ron Witherup participated in his first Ironman on Sunday in honor of his son who took his own life.

Seth Witherup was a Marine and also a Marine Ironman. That honor is given to one who has a perfect fitness record. Seth held it for two years and was the only one in his squadron.

In February of 2019, Seth took his own life due to Post-Traumatic Stress Syndrome.

Ron competed in the Coeur d'Alene Ironman to honor his Marine Ironman son.

Ron finished the 2.4 mile swim faster than he thought he would. He was ruled as a "Did Not Finish" because he missed the time needed to finish the 112-mile bike ride of the triathlon. But he didn't quit.

"I came here to run and finish an Ironman for Seth," he told KREM 2 during the race. "I'm going to keep going."

Often times, they pull people off the course, but they let Ron continue.

During the marathon to the finish, he would also miss the 22 mile time cutoff, which means he would not cross in time for a finish with his name announced.

It didn't matter. He kept going.

"I know I don't have an official finish, but so many people understandably dropped out," he said during the final half mile. "I'm going to keep going I'm finishing an Ironman for Seth."

Ironman gave Ron an American flag to finish the final stretch of the race down Sherman Avenue. As he marched on, family members and Ironman staff waited on Ron where the finish line would have been. The cheers were in full force.

Ron crossed the finish, where he was given an Ironman medal for himself and then another one for Seth. He cried as he hugged his wife.