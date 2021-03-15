Inland Northwest sets record for number of teams playing in NCAA Tournament

The previous record was three, which happened three times.

That marks a first for the Inland Northwest as a region, which has never sent more than three teams to the NCAA Tournament.

That happened three times. In 2015, the region sent the Gonzaga men and women and the Eastern men. In 2014, the Gonzaga men and women were joined by the Idaho women The Gonzaga men and women and the WSU men all went dancing in 2007.

This year, the Gonzaga men earned the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament and will take on the winner of Norfolk State and Appalachian State at 6:20 p.m. PT on Saturday on TBS. The Eastern men were awarded a No. 14 seed and will take on Kansas at 10:15 am PT on Saturday on TBS.

The Gonzaga women were named a No. 5 seed and will play No. 12 Belmont on Monday, March 22. The WSU women are headed back to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 30 years and were given a No. 9 seed and will play No. 8 South Florida on Sunday, March 21. Both games will be on ESPN 2, with WSU's tipping off at 6:30 p.m. Pacific Time and Gonzaga's starting at 1 p.m. Pacific Time.