SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Spokane Shock's season ended before the team even played a game on Monday, as the Indoor Football League announced the cancellation of the rest of its games in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"This is a decision we take very seriously, and it comes as a result of extended, thoughtful discussion among our Board of Directors," IFL Commissioner Todd Tryon said in a statement. "Because there are so many critical unknowns that are out of our control, we feel as a league we would be best serving the health and stability of the IFL community by taking a proactive approach and focusing our talents and our resources toward preparing for a breakout 2021 season. The health and safety of our players, coaches, staff, and fans is our top concern.

The IFL's Board of Directors approved an extended 16-game schedule for the 2021 season for season ticket holders and sponsors as well.

On March 12, the season was initially postponed due to the pandemic, putting the Shock's season on hold at the time.

It would have been the first IFL season for a Spokane team since the Spokane Empire ceased operations in July 2017.

