Post-game incident tarnishes Boise State's historic win

The Boise State men's basketball team made history Tuesday night when they beat Nevada 73-67 and won the regular season Mountain West Conference title; although what came after the game is what got people talking.
Excited fans and students rushed the court shortly after the game ended, but some were met with hostility from game security.
In a video circulating on social media, ExtraMile Arena security staff were seen pushing and physically forcing the crowd back from the court, specifically in the area of the Boise State student section known as The Corral.
On Wednesday afternoon, ExtraMile Arena released a statement on Twitter on the post-game incident, saying it "deeply regrets and apologizes for the way in which staff responded to fans trying to get on the court following last night's men's basketball game."
ExtraMile Arena said it "failed to implement the postgame security plan that was developed in advance to the game in consultation with the athletic department."
Prior to the big game to clinch the Mountain West regular season title, security was instructed to allow students to celebrate on the court if the Broncos were to beat Nevada, according to the arena's release.
Instead, arena security was seen forcing the student section to stay off the court:
Boise State University Athletic Director Jeremiah Dickey posted on Twitter Wednesday afternoon, acknowledging ExtraMile Arena's statement that arena security was instructed to allow students to rush the court by the athletic department. Dickey said "I want to express my sincerest apologies to the fans in attendance at last night’s men’s basketball game – especially our students."
The incident has fueled a massive response on social media, especially from those in attendance at ExtraMile Arena Tuesday night and students in The Corral.
ExtraMile Arena's 'BB Court Containment Plan,' has not been updated since Jan. 9. The plan said arena security and guest services staff "will be a physical & verbal presence to discourage un-authorized persons gaining access to the court."
However, according to Dickey's posts on Twitter and the statement from ExtraMile Arena, security staff was instructed before Tuesday night's game to allow students to storm the court if the Broncos were to take down Nevada and clinch the historic win.
