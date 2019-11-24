FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Idaho wrapped up its season on Saturday with an intense 60-53 overtime win against Northern Arizona on the road.

Quarterback Mason Petrino found running back Nick Romano for a 29 yard passing touchdown to take a 53-50 lead with 44 seconds left in regulation.

Northern Arizona responded by marching down the field and kicking a field goal in that little amount of time to send the game to overtime.

Idaho started with the ball in overtime and scored on a 25 yard touchdown pass from Petrino to Romano on the first offensive play of the extra period. The Vandals then stuffed Northern Arizona on a fourth and goal on NAU's ensuing possession for the win.

Petrino finished with a stat line of 35 of 42 for 491 yards and six touchdowns. Jeff Cotton had 17 receptions for 223 yards and two touchdowns. Romano had 98 yards receiving and 154 yards rushing to go with his two touchdowns.

The Vandals finished the season 5-7 overall and 3-5 in conference.

RELATED: Custer rushes for 218, E Washington tops Portland St 53-46

RELATED: Petrusev leads No.8 Gonzaga over Bakersfield 77-49

RELATED: Gonzaga WBB defeats EWU by 40 points

Editor's note: The above video shows Northern Colorado's 27-24 comeback win over Idaho a month ago.