Idaho comes up short 38-31 against Northern Arizona

The Lumberjacks came up with an interception of Mike Beaudry to seal the win. Beaudry threw for 306 yards but was picked three times.

MOSCOW, Idaho — Idaho dropped to 2-6 on the season with a 38-31 loss to Northern Arizona. 

RJ Martinez threw for 238 yards and three touchdowns and Kevin Daniels ran for 177 yards guiding Northern Arizona's offense. 

Martinez's 1-yard touchdown run with 5:17 left proved to be the game winner. 

The play was set up when Martinez threw a 21-yard completion to Coleman Owen. 

