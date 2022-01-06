Two North Idaho athletes heading to USA Special Olympics Games

This year the Special Olympics Idaho is sending two local athletes to participate in the national competition.

Example video title will go here for this video

POST FALLS, Idaho — Two local Idaho athletes will be competing in the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games that will be kicking off next week in Orlando, Fla.

Back in the fall of 2020, Jake Kerr won the golf portion of the special Olympics Idaho State Game which qualified Kerr for the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games.

In order to compete in the next round, Kerr was paired with Matt Creighton with the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office. Every day for the last year, the duo has been practicing at the Prairie Falls Golf Club for the unified pair in alternate stroke golf.

"It gets me out of my comfort zone," Kerr said. "I feel good that I'm part of the Special Olympics because it makes me just learn how to interact with people."

More than 200 athletes will compete in skills competitions, individual standards and unified alternate stroke golf competitions. This duo will alternate shots for 18 holes over a three-day time frame.

"It's a really cool honor, and it's a really cool opportunity to share this with Jake," Creighton said. "I'm so thankful that I'm on his team and we get to have a great time together. I think the biggest thing that's going to give us the advantages is Jake's great attitude."