How to watch Washington State and Arizona men’s basketball game on Thursday

The game between Washington State and Arizona will be aired on FS1 and is scheduled for 6:00 p.m.

PULLMAN, Wash. — The Washington State Cougars host the No. 4 Arizona Wildcats on Thursday, Feb. 10 in Pullman, Wash. The game is scheduled for 6:00 p.m.

The game will be aired on FS1 with a live stream provided by Fox Sports Live.

This is the first, and only, meeting of the season between WSU and Arizona.

The game features the Pac-12’s top defense in WSU, which is allowing 62.2 points per game, and the top offense, Arizona, which is scoring 85.1 points per game.

Washington State enters the game on a hot streak. The Cougs have won five-straight games. WSU is 14-7 overall this season and 7-3 in conference play.

The Cougars currently rank fourth in the Pac-12 Conference and a win against Arizona would do a lot to help their NCAA tournament chances. WSU's NET is at 37, after hitting an all-time high of 36. In the KenPom rating, the Cougs are at 32, the best rating since ranking 10th under Tony Bennett in 2008.

Arizona enters the game at 20-2 overall and 10-1 in conference play. Arizona is ranked No. 4 in the AP Top 25 College Basketball Poll and looking to make up ground after No. 1 Auburn lost earlier this week.

Upcoming schedule for Washington State University men’s basketball