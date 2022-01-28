How to watch Gonzaga vs Portland men’s basketball game on Saturday

The Gonzaga Bulldogs host the Portland Pilots on Saturday, Jan 29 at 6 pm.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The No. 2 Zags will be hosting the University of Portland in a game scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 29 in Spokane. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.

The game will be aired on ROOT Sports in the Northwest area. Fans in Spokane can also watch the game on the local NBC station.

Fans who are out of the market can watch a live stream provided by the West Coast Conference at watchstadium.com.

This is the first meeting between the Bulldogs and Pilots this season.

Gonzaga is 16-2 on the season and has won its last 9 games. The Zags are unbeaten in conference play. Portland is 11-9 overall and 2-3 in conference play.

Gonzaga comes into the game after an 89-55 win over Loyola Marymount on Thursday. The Zags' freshman center Chet Holmgren scored 21 points, grabbed nine rebounds, and blocked three shots in the victory.

Gonzaga has won 63 consecutive home games in the Kennel, the longest streak in college basketball.

Gonzaga is looking to make its case after it dropped out of the number one spot to No. 2 in the latest AP men’s college basketball poll.

The team's two losses this season came against Duke in Las Vegas in November and Alabama in Seattle back in December.

After Portland, Gonzaga will head out on the road for the start of February. The Zags face San Diego on the road on Thursday, Feb. 3. They follow if with a tough matchup at Brigham Young University (BYU) on Saturday, Feb. 5.