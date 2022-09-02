How to watch Gonzaga and Pacific men’s basketball game on Thursday

The game between Gonzaga and Pacific will be aired on CBS Sports Network and is scheduled for 6:00 p.m.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs return home to Spokane on Thursday, Feb. 10 to face the Pacific Tigers in the Kennel. The game is scheduled for 6:00 p.m.

The game will be aired on CBS Sports Network with a live stream provided by CBS Sports Network Live Online.

This is the first meeting this season between Gonzaga and Pacific. A game scheduled for Jan. 20 was postponed because of COVID-19 related protocols within the Tigers program.

Overall, Gonzaga is 19-2 on the season and has won its last 12 games. The Zags are unbeaten in conference play. Gonzaga has won its last 26 West Coast Conference (WCC) games by double digits.

Pacific is 2-6 in conference play and 6-16 overall.

Gonzaga comes into the game after a 90-57 win on the road against BYU. Chet Holmgren had another incredible night, notching 20 points, 17 rebounds, six assists, and five blocks. He also went 9-of-14 from the field. All five of Gonzaga's starters had double digit performances. Julian Strawther had 19, Andrew Nembhard had 15, and Drew Timme and Rasir Bolton added 13 apiece.

Chet Holmgren put up a RIDICULOUS stat line tonight 🤯



🔥 20 PTS

🔥 17 REB

🔥 6 AST

🔥 5 BLK pic.twitter.com/R5rsV2lrQb — ESPN (@espn) February 6, 2022

Gonzaga is one win from its 25th straight 20-win season, which is the second-longest active streak in the nation.

Gonzaga follows the game against Pacific University with a big matchup against No. 22 Saint Mary’s on Saturday.

If Gonzaga beats Pacific and Saint Mary’s it will have a good shot at returning to No. 1 in the AP Top 25 College Basketball Poll after current No. 1 Auburn lost this week.

Upcoming Gonzaga men’s basketball schedule

Feb. 10: Gonzaga vs Pacific

Feb. 12: Gonzaga vs Saint Mary’s

Feb. 16: Gonzaga at Pepperdine

Feb. 19: Gonzaga vs Santa Clara

Feb. 24: Gonzaga at San Francisco

Feb. 26: Gonzaga at Saint Mary’s