How to watch the men's basketball game between Gonzaga and Loyola Marymount on Thursday

The game will be aired on CBS Sports Network and is scheduled for 8 p.m.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The No. 2 Zags be hosting Loyola Marymount University (LMU) in a game scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 27 in Spokane.

The game will be aired on CBS Sports Network and is scheduled for 8 p.m.

This is the first time the Zags and Lions have faced each other this season. The two teams were previously scheduled to play in Los Angeles on New Year’s Day but that game was postponed due to COVID protocols.

Gonzaga is 15-2 on the season and has won its last 8 games. The Zags are unbeaten in conference play. LMU is currently 1-3 in conference play and 9-8 overall.

This is the first game for Gonzaga since it dropped out of the number one spot to No. 2 in the latest AP men’s college basketball poll.

Gonzaga's drop in the rankings came despite the team beating the University of San Francisco last week at home, a team many think could make the NCAA Tournament.

Early in the first half of that game, it seemed The Zags may be on upset watch, but thanks to a strong second half, the team won. Freshman Chet Holmgren had a signature game with a career-high 22 points while shooting 7-for-10 from the field with a pair of three-pointers. Holmgren also tallied 9 rebounds and 4 blocks.

This will also be the first home game for the Bulldogs since we learned that Gonzaga and NBA great John Stockton has been barred from games in the Kennel over his refusal to wear a mask.

The team's two losses this season came against Duke in Las Vegas in November and Alabama in Seattle back in December.

Following tonight’s matchup with Loyola Marymount, Gonzaga then hosts Portland on Saturday, Jan 29. Portland is 1-2 in the WCC and 10-9 overall.