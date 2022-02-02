How to watch Gonzaga at San Diego men’s basketball game on Thursday

Gonzaga travels to San Diego for a game scheduled on Thursday, Feb. 3 at 6:00 p.m.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs will visit the University of San Diego in a men’s basketball game scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 3. Tipoff is scheduled for 6:00 p.m.

The game will be aired on ESPN2. A live stream will be available on Watch ESPN.

This is the first meeting between the Bulldogs and Toreros this season.

Gonzaga is 17-2 on the season and has won its last 10 games. The Zags are unbeaten in conference play. San Diego is 13-9 overall and 6-3 in conference play.

Gonzaga has won 14 straight games versus San Diego. The Zags have also won 27 straight conference games, which is the longest active streak of its kind in the country.

Gonzaga comes into the game after a 104-72 win at home against Portland on Saturday. Andrew Nembhard scored 22 points and dished out four assists in the win. Drew Timme had 16 points and 10 rebounds, while Anton Watson also scored 16. Chet Holmgren added 12 points and 11 rebounds for the Zags and Julian Strawther scored 14.

Gonzaga also showed its skill from long range, making 18 3-pointers.

Gonzaga follows the game at San Diego with a tough matchup at Brigham Young University (BYU) on Saturday, Feb. 5.

