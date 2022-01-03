Hoopfest hires new executive director after early search for the position in November

After the search to fill the executive director position began in early November, the association has a new director.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Hoopfest Association hired a new executive director after the previous director, Matt Santangelo, stepped down in early November to pursue other opportunities.

Spokane Hoopfest Association Board Chair Rick Betts announced that Riley Stockton was hired as the new Hoopfest executive director. The Spokane Hoopfest Association board of directors began a search in early November for the executive position and hired Stockton in mid-December, with his work starting on Jan. 1, 2022.

Betts said Stockton would be a good fit for the sports organization as he has a deep basketball resume playing in Spokane for Ferris High School, Amateur Athletic Union (AAU), and Hoopfest.

"Just as important as his basketball credentials, he has operations and event planning experience working with Special Olympics," Betts said. "He brings a tremendous amount of enthusiasm for our organization and a grasp of our initiatives for 2022 and beyond."

Hoopfest is the world's largest three-on-three basketball tournament. It was canceled in 2020 and then again in 2021 due to COVID-19.