Spokane Chiefs defenseman Ty Smith was selected by the New Jersey Devils with the 17th overall pick of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft Friday.

Smith was the first Western Hockey League player to be picked and the seventh Chief to be picked in the first round.

Smith, who was the Chiefs’ first overall pick in the 2015 WHL Bantam Draft, had the third-most points (73) for the Chiefs in the 2017-2018 season, including 14 goals. He had the sixth most points by a defenseman in franchise history during a single season.

Smith is the third Chief in the team’s history to be selected by the Devils. Forward Jay Bertsch (eighth round in 1996) and defenseman Sean Zimmerman (sixth round in 2005).

The first-round selection marks the first time in team history that the Chiefs have produced back-to-back first-round NHL choices. In the 2018 draft, the Edmonton Oilers selected forward Kailer Yamamoto with a 22nd overall pick.

Other Chiefs selected in the first round of the draft include defenseman Jared Cowan (Ottawa Senators, 2009), forward Michael Grabner (Vancouver Canucks, 2006), forward Ty Jones (Chicago Blackhawks, 1997), defensemane Brad Ference (Vancouver Canucks, 1997) and forward Pat Falloon (San Jose Sharks, 1991).

