State B Championship Saturday Recap: Liberty, Warden and Cusick win titles

Highlights and scores from Saturday's State B championship games.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The wild week that is State B came to a close on Saturday at Spokane Arena.

Three games featured teams from the Inland Northwest with a shot at a championship title.

2B Boys Basketball State Championship

Brewster 55, Liberty 64 ( Highlights in video ): In a back-and-forth game the Lancers were led by Tayshawn Colvin who scored 28 points and would make key free throws late. Brewster's Kelson Gebbers wouldn't let the Bears go down easy scoring two late buckets, but it wasn't enough to top Liberty.

2B Girls Basketball State Championship

Colfax 55, Warden 70 ( Highlights in video ): The Cougars would explode in the second quarter going on a 20-0 run. Lauryn Madsen and Quinn Erdmann were key in the big quarter as Madsen would knock down multiple shots and Erdmann would force two turnovers.

1B Boys Basketball State Championship