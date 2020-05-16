SPOKANE, Wash. — High school spring sport seniors in our area unfortunately did't get to play in their final seasons due to Coronavirus.

Every week, we are recognizing their greatest highlights. If you have a video of a local senior, send them in to krem@sports.com and we'll honor them.

FAITH IVERSON, NORTHWEST CHRISTIAN

This week we are recognizing Faith Iverson, a Northwest Christian softball player. She plays third base.

In the video above, you can see Faith go yard for one of her four home runs her junior season. She finished the year with an outstanding .400 batting average. Not surprisingly with that average, Iverson was named first-team all-league in 2019.

