Here's the COVID protocols attendees can expect for events at Spokane Arena next week

Ahead of the games next week, COVID-19 safety protocols have been put in place for the schools holding rivalry games at the Spokane Arena.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Four high school rivalry basketball games are set to take place at the Spokane Arena during the week of Feb. 7, 2022. Ahead of the games, COVID-19 safety protocols have been put in place for the schools.

The games were originally set to take place in January but were rescheduled due to COVID-19.

Three of the four schools will require attendees over the age of 12 to show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative FDA-approved polymerase chain reaction (PCR) taken within 72 hours of the event. Rapid at-home COVID-19 tests will not be accepted.

All four schools will require attendees over the age of five to wear a face covering.

The following events will be held at the Spokane Arena and will require certain safety procedures:

Rubber Chicken- Lewis & Clark vs. Ferris

Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Face coverings are required for all guests five and older

Proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours required for all guests 12 and older

Stinky Sneaker- University vs. Central Valley

Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Face coverings are required for all guests five and older

Proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours required for all guests 12 and older

Golden Throne- East Valley vs. West Valley

Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Face coverings are required for all guests five and older

Groovy Shoes- North Central vs. Shadle Park

Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Face coverings are required for all guests five and older

Proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours required for all guests 12 and older

For more information about a particular school's COVID-19 protocols for events, contact the school directly.