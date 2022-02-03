Here's the COVID protocols attendees can expect for events at Spokane Arena next week

SPOKANE, Wash. — Four high school rivalry basketball games are set to take place at the Spokane Arena during the week of Feb. 7, 2022. Ahead of the games, COVID-19 safety protocols have been put in place for the schools.
The games were originally set to take place in January but were rescheduled due to COVID-19.
Three of the four schools will require attendees over the age of 12 to show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative FDA-approved polymerase chain reaction (PCR) taken within 72 hours of the event. Rapid at-home COVID-19 tests will not be accepted.
All four schools will require attendees over the age of five to wear a face covering.
The following events will be held at the Spokane Arena and will require certain safety procedures:
Rubber Chicken- Lewis & Clark vs. Ferris
- Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
- Face coverings are required for all guests five and older
- Proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours required for all guests 12 and older
Stinky Sneaker- University vs. Central Valley
- Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.
- Face coverings are required for all guests five and older
- Proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours required for all guests 12 and older
Golden Throne- East Valley vs. West Valley
- Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
- Face coverings are required for all guests five and older
Groovy Shoes- North Central vs. Shadle Park
- Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
- Face coverings are required for all guests five and older
- Proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours required for all guests 12 and older
For more information about a particular school's COVID-19 protocols for events, contact the school directly.
More information about the Spokane Arena's COVID-19 protocols can be found here.