Each week, #HSS2Night at KREM 2 on the sidelines catching selfies with fans, cheerleaders, players and more at high school football games across the Inland Northwest.
During Week 2 of football across the Inland Northwest, we caught some fans on the sidelines, including the Post Falls Trojan mascot and younger cheerleaders cheering on their Columbia Lions.
If you find any of KREM 2's news members at a game, don't be shy. Come say hello and snap a selfie with us and tag #HSS2Night to be featured on the Friday night football newscast!
To view this tweet, click here.
To view this tweet, click here.
To view this tweet, click here.
To view this video, click here.
© 2018 KREM