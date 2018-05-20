Washington
4A Baseball
*Moses Lake 3, Mead 1
Wenatchee 8, Moses Lake 5
2A Baseball
West Valley 4, Steilacoom 1
West Valley 4, Liberty 3
1A Baseball
*Freeman 10, Kiona-Benton 0
Freeman 7, College Place 6
College Place 2, Okanogan 1
2B Baseball
Colfax 3, Kittitas 1
Tri-Cities Prep 5, Colfax 1
Wahkiakum 10, Tonasket 0
Asotin 10, DeSales 0
Brewster 5, St. George's 3
Brewster 4, Asotin 0
1B Baseball
Pomeroy 7, Odessa 3
Almira-Coulee-Hartline 7, Sunnyside Christian 1
Colton 9, Naselle 6
Almira-Coulee-Hartline 2, Pomeroy 0
Colton 2, Evergreen Lutheran 1
4A Soccer
*Pasco 2, Lewis & Clark 1
4A Softball
*Richland 8, Central Valley 1
University 7, Walla Walla 5
University 13, Hanford 3
2A Softball
East Valley 13, Ephrata 3
Selah 7, West Valley 5
1A Softball
Lakeside 8, Okanogan 0
Chewelah 11, Chelan 0
Idaho
5A Baseball (3rd place)
Post Falls 18, Lewiston 4
3A Baseball Championship
*Bonners Ferry 4, Homedale 2
3A Softball Championship
Homedale 8, Bonners Ferry 3
2A Baseball Championship
*Nampa Christian 11, Grangeville 1
1A Baseball Championship
*Genessee 8, Potlatch 7
1A Baseball Championship
Notus 3, Genesee 0
* = more in the video attached