Washington

4A Baseball

*Moses Lake 3, Mead 1

Wenatchee 8, Moses Lake 5

2A Baseball

West Valley 4, Steilacoom 1

West Valley 4, Liberty 3

1A Baseball

*Freeman 10, Kiona-Benton 0

Freeman 7, College Place 6

College Place 2, Okanogan 1

2B Baseball

Colfax 3, Kittitas 1

Tri-Cities Prep 5, Colfax 1

Wahkiakum 10, Tonasket 0

Asotin 10, DeSales 0

Brewster 5, St. George's 3

Brewster 4, Asotin 0

1B Baseball

Pomeroy 7, Odessa 3

Almira-Coulee-Hartline 7, Sunnyside Christian 1

Colton 9, Naselle 6

Almira-Coulee-Hartline 2, Pomeroy 0

Colton 2, Evergreen Lutheran 1

4A Soccer

*Pasco 2, Lewis & Clark 1

4A Softball

*Richland 8, Central Valley 1

University 7, Walla Walla 5

University 13, Hanford 3

2A Softball

East Valley 13, Ephrata 3

Selah 7, West Valley 5

1A Softball

Lakeside 8, Okanogan 0

Chewelah 11, Chelan 0

Idaho

5A Baseball (3rd place)

Post Falls 18, Lewiston 4

3A Baseball Championship

*Bonners Ferry 4, Homedale 2

3A Softball Championship

Homedale 8, Bonners Ferry 3

2A Baseball Championship

*Nampa Christian 11, Grangeville 1

1A Baseball Championship

*Genessee 8, Potlatch 7

1A Baseball Championship

Notus 3, Genesee 0

* = more in the video attached

© 2018 KREM