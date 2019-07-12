SPOKANE, Wash. — Editor's note: The video above is from the story we did on the North Central girls cross country team in August of 2019.

The North Central girls cross country team placed sixth at Nike Cross Nationals on Saturday scoring 204 points.

The girls were just four points away from fifth place, as the fifth place team scored 201 points, and only three points away from seventh place, as the seventh place team scored 206 points.

Erinn Hill was the top finisher from the squad, placing 49th with a time of 18:44.4. Allie Janke placed 63rd with a time of 18:52.5. The team as a whole averaged a 5K time of 19:05.

Dempsey Ortega

The first place team was named Kinetic, who blew away the competition with 78 points.

Back in August we featured the North Central girls cross country team here.

They returned all of their girls from last year's state championship team and repeated with a title this season. They blew the competition away at state by scoring 20 points. Allie Janke placed first, Erinn Hill placed second, and Amelu Ruff placed third.

RELATED: Rogers High XC team receives anonymous $10K donation to compete at regionals

RELATED: Wings for Joe: Gonzaga Prep honors beloved late coach, counselor with logo