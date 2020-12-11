Mt. Spokane's Degenhart, Ferris' Omlin sign letters of intent

Degenhart is headed to Boise State to play basketball, while Omlin is headed to Texas Tech to high jump for the Red Raiders.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Two local athletes put pen to paper on Wednesday and now get to make their mark in the collegiate world.

Mt. Spokane's Tyson Degenhart signed with Boise State's men's basketball team, while Ferris' Cole Olmin will high jump at Texas Tech.

Degenhart is the reigning 3A GSL Player of the Year, while Omlin won the state high jump title in 2019.

"I'm really excited. I've dreamed to play DI basketball since I was a little kid," said Degenhart, who has been committed to Boise State for over a year. "If the season comes out, I want to show that I'm the reigning MVP. I want to show that I'm dominant, and I'm a Boise State commit. I just need to go out and play well."

Before signing his NLI, @MSHS_CAT_SPORTS basketball star Tyson Degenhart got emotional thanking his grandpa, who passed away in 2016, for everything he meant to his journey. Tyson still has one more season with the Wildcats before he joins @BroncoSportsMBB. @tdeggie13 pic.twitter.com/ml7ARhHe7Z — Karthik Venkataraman (@KREMKarthik) November 12, 2020

Meanwhile Omlin is headed to one of the best track and field programs in the country. The Red Raiders won the NCAA's outdoor track and field championship in 2019.

"I am just hoping to prove that they shouldn't count me out. I'm going to be moving up, and I plan on competing at the highest level possible," said Omlin. "I just want to make a name for myself and show people some little kid from Washington can make it."