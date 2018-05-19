A 17-year-old Moses Lake para athlete is one of the most decorated athletes in Washington state high school history, but his journey hasn’t been easy.

Spencer Kimbro was diagnosed with spina bifida among other conditions, and his parents were told by many that Spencer wouldn't live long enough to even go to high school. Spina bifida is when a baby’s spinal column doesn’t close all the way.

"He wasn't expected to live,” Robin said. “We'd been told early on not to expect him to make it to delivery."

Spencer was born by caesarian section, and moments after the birth, the family decided to take him to Seattle Children’s.

The doctors took care of Spencer, but growing up with a disability can be difficult. Spencer became frustrated about his condition and the way he looked. Robin said other kids tried to beat up Spencer, because he was in a wheelchair.

"I had a lot of issues with talking to people, being around people, just not feeling like I fit in, so I was falling into depression,” Spencer said.

He hated being the “disabled kid,” and his attitude affected his health. At 10 years old, Spencer's lung capacity went down to less than 65 percent and he was back at Children's.

The doctors saved him, but Spencer was still searching for an identity.

“I was just really frustrated, because growing up I watched my sisters play soccer and softball, and I haven't done anything,” Spencer said.

Spencer's life took a turn when he started competing in sports. He joined a Little League team, and his athletic career was born.

“It was awesome,” Spencer said. “I made so many friends through that, and people I think changed the way they looked at me.”

After Little League, Spencer found ParaSport in Spokane, which uses adaptive sports as a catalyst for life. Over a three-year span, Spencer won 10 state track championships. He took home silver at the U.S. National Championships and competed at the Pan-Am games.

While Spencer continued to win track medals, he also fell in love with another sport – basketball.

"Find what you enjoy and latch onto that, because that's what I have done, and that's what has gotten me this far,” Spencer said.

With a wing span over six feet, Spencer's defense and speed caught the attention of the top college programs.

Spencer's future school Alabama won their second national championship in men's wheelchair basketball in March. Alabama is one of 12 schools in the nation that sponsor wheelchair athletics.

Besides basketball and track, Spencer also now does para-hockey, and he still holds the state record in the 400 meter race.

© 2018 KING