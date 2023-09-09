Medical Lake HS hosting first home football game following Gray Fire

MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. — Medical Lake Strong! The community that was devastated by the Gray Fire last month will celebrate their first home football game on Thursday. The night has been dubbed “Medical Lake Strong Night.”

Medical Lake High School Booster Club is sponsoring the evening and will be giving away a hot dog, chips and a soda to the first 200 people through the gates.

Medical Lake High School Athletic/Activities Director, Dawn Eliassen said they hope that the Medical Lake community will join them in a night of hometown football and camaraderie as they continue to heal after the Gray Fire. Eliassen added, “It's an opportunity for folks to come together, enjoy each other's company, and take in some football action. Good weather, hotdogs, and football... does it get any more classic than that?”